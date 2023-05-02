Doja Cat Channels Karl Lagerfeld’s Pet Cat Choupette At 2023 Met Gala

Fashion risk-taker Doja Cat is at it again, as the pop star arrived to the 2023 Met Gala with a facial prosthetic meant to make the “Woman” singer resemble an actual cat. Not just any cat, however, as she paid homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld — the official inspiration for this year’s event — and his cat, Choupette.

“My friend Molina did my prosthetics,” the artist, 27, told Vogue on the red carpet after revealing her gown was an Oscar De La Renta masterpiece. “I got Sasha Livingston on the nails and I’m very, very excited and I love it.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Doja Cat attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art at on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

To prevent photogs from spoiling the look, she was wrapped up and carried out of her hotel into her awaiting car that took her to the exclusive shindig.

doja cat is in a fucking plastic bag rn yall pic.twitter.com/rZrW5hxP7o — janito (@yassnito) May 1, 2023

Fans online couldn’t get enough of the elaborate costume, with one tweeting, “I love FUN….like it’s FUN,” while another added, “No one is doing it like her!!! We need her as the next catwoman.”

Doja revealing the head-turning look comes weeks after the songstress vowed to switch up her musical style from pop to Hip-Hop, claiming she’s no longer excited with the former.

“More pop…i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will,” The Planet Her artist revealed on Twitter last month. “Pop isn’t exciting to me anymore. I don’t wanna make it. No more pop.”

Check out more snaps of Doja’s debut Met Gala look below.