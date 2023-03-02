Don C. Named Mitchell & Ness’ Creative Director

Don C. has been named as Mitchell & Ness’ creative director. According to the official press release, the Chicago native was hired in the coveted position, specifically as the CD of Premium Goods for the brand. The union wants to “strengthen the long-standing existing relationship between Mitchell & Ness and Don C., which first partnered in 2011 with the release of luxury Just Don caps.”

Chi-town’s fashion forward figure and the sportswear company look to collaborate on the MLB’s Cooperstown Collection just in time for the league’s season opener.

Their first item on the agenda will be released in April 2023 and will include Just Don premium shorts commemorating Major League Baseball‘s most recent expansion teams: The Colorado Rockies, Florida Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Tampa Bay Rays.

A New Dynasty…



With the 1st overall pick in the 2023 Creative Director Draft, Mitchell & Ness selects Don C. of Chicago, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/eBeB5OOPUe — Mitchell & Ness (@mitchell_ness) February 28, 2023

The press release also notes a future project that’ll find the new creative director playing a part in rolling out a new collection of NBA clothing. The collection will be designed to “celebrate some of basketball’s earliest and greatest foreign NBA players,” including Drazen Petrovich, Tony Parker & Toni Kukoc.

Kevin Wulff, CEO of Mitchell & Ness, spoke about M&N’s latest endeavor, praising the fashion designer legally known as Don Crawley.

“Don is truly an icon and visionary, and after having worked with him for many years, we’re ecstatic to have him formally join the Mitchell & Ness family,” said Wulff. “Fans of the brand can look forward to exciting new products across all leagues that will fuse the brand’s heritage with Don C’s cutting-edge creative vision.”

Don C exuberantly spoke about his new job and joy in officially joining the M&N team.

“Working with Mitchell & Ness is a dream come true. I grew up on throwbacks and sportswear, so it’s an honor to be able to impact something that affected me so much through my creative journey and love of sports. I’m looking forward to storytelling and creating more timeless products alongside the Mitchell & Ness team.”