Drake Teases New NOCTA Air Force One

Singer Drake looks on from their court side seat during Game Two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 29, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Drake has teased a new NOCTA x Air Force One colorway entitled “Love You Forever,” dedicated to his mother, Sandi Graham. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), the official NOCTA Twitter account uploaded a quartet of photos detailing the sneaker’s inspiration and a heartfelt letter from Drake waxing poetic about his love for Ms. Graham.

“For my mother,” the note reads, “Your perennial care and nurturing is never lost on me. This book is the time capsule of our love. I long for the days when it was this simple.”

The book, Love You Forever by Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw is included in the packaging, featuring Nike’s logo behind the baby boy and signifies where the sneaker’s namesake originated.

NOCTA’s newest AF1 is an all-white colorway with three diamond hearts located on the model’s heel. On the outer sole, where “Air” would typically reside, the phrase “Love You Forever” is spelled in cursive, further establishing the connection between the mother and son’s favorite childhood book.

In an unboxing of the new kicks, NOCTA shows off additional details of the sneaker’s packaging, such as a baby blue box with the book’s name splashed in gold coloring across the top. Drizzy’s new sneakers also include baby blue alphabet beads with enough letters to spell out “Drake” if you’re into that. The heel tab also includes NOCTA’s three-sword logo for good measure.

Sneaker News reports the “Love You Forever” NOCTA Air Force Ones are set to release on Friday (Dec. 2), retailing for $160 USD.

In music news, Drake recently revealed that Her Loss finalized a three-project trilogy, beginning with CLB. “We got CLB, Certified Lover Boy, that was like the, you know, I’m trying my best to make her love [me], I’m chasing you,” Drake elucidated. “And then, Honestly, Nevermind is the realization that maybe that lifestyle is not for me.”

“Then Her Loss is like ‘No Pigeons,'” he continued. “Remember when [Sporty Thievz] dropped ‘No Pigeons’ when [TLC] had ‘No Scrubs’ out?”

Her Loss topped the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, resulting in the 36-year-old Canadian tying with Hip-Hop great Jay-Z, for the most No.1’s on the chart with 14.

Drake greets Nike employees at NIKE, Inc on September 8, 2022 in Beaverton, Oregon. Tom Hauck/Getty Images for NIKE, Inc.