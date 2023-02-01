Drake’s OVO Links With NFL For New Capsule Collection

Drake’s October’s Very Own clothing brand has partnered with the National Football League for a capsule collection set to drop on Feb. 3, 2023. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), OVO’s official social media accounts hit the web to reveal the surprising news.

Their inaugural post features a gaggle of pictures starring Lil Wayne, a famous Green Bay Packers supporter, donning an OVO x NFL Packers letterman jacket, white oak denim, and a pair of Wheat-flavored Timberlands. Other shots of Tha Carter emcee show him wearing a hoodie and a tee from the co-branded partnership.

A second photo slide was uploaded on Wednesday (Feb. 1) featuring Benny the Butcher rocking Buffalo Bills gear, repping his hometown. The collection features eight NFL teams in total, including the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fans of Drizzy’s brand and the featured storied football franchises can get their hands on the gear on Feb. 3, via the NFL website and OVO’s physical and online stores.

The fashion-forward collaboration drops a weekend before the NFL’s biggest game, Super Bowl LVII, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs set to face off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

This year’s SB is also significant for being the first time in NFL history that two Black quarterbacks will start in the national championship. The biggest night in sports will air live on Sunday (Feb. 12) at the Arizona Cardinal’s home base in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.