Elle Varner And Ken Griffey Jr. Team Up For Women’s Rights S24 Queenship Collective

For Women’s History Month, iconic baseball player Ken Griffey Jr. has recruited Grammy-winning R&B songstress Elle Varner for the Queenship Collective, a Swingman 24 line. The empowering capsule of apparel and accessories will champion women’s sports and advocate for girls and young women to have equal athletic opportunities.

Griffey’s recruitment of Varner speaks to his lifelong support of equality in women’s sports. The former Cincinnati Reds outfielder has advocated for women by creating programs where they can play with passion and confidence, without barriers.

Para Griffin; Christian Petersen/Getty Images

S24 X Queenship Collective fuses the iconic heritage of Ken Griffey Jr.’s S24 brand with the message of women’s empowerment and self love from Elle Varner. Per a press release, Elle was immediately passionate about the athleisure line and envisioned the collection to be “wearable,” embellished with the message “I Belong To Myself.”

The limited-edition line includes a premium black T-shirt with the aforementioned bold statement, “I BELONG TO MYSELF,” as well as a hoodie, cropped sweatshirt, joggers and backpacks. Each item also sports a Nike Swoosh for an extra sporty detail. Deemed a “declaration of women’s right,” the colorways of the items include black, white and lavender. The line will range from $40-125 USD in women’s sizes XS-2XL.

The S24 x Queenship Collective releases on March 23 at 11 PM ET exclusively online at www.werunthegame.com.

Check out a few prototype images from the collection below.

S24 x Queenship Collective Sweatshirt Courtesy of S24 x Queenship Collective Publicist

S24 x Queenship Collective “I Belong To Myself” T-shirt Courtesy of S24 x Queenship Collective Publicist

S24 x Queenship Collective sweatpants Courtesy of S24 x Queenship Collective Publicist