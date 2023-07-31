Erykah Badu Implies She Influenced Beyoncé’s Tour Style

Beyoncé has been dazzling fans over the last few months with her performances and outfits during the Renaissance World Tour. Erykah Badu took to social media to address the 41-year-old superstar drawing influence from her style choices.

Queen Bey posted photos on Instagram from the East Rutherford, NJ stop of her tour on Sunday (July 30), where she was snapped wearing a blue, white, and orange “IV” jersey, camouflage knee-high boots, and a metallic wide-brimmed hat, a signature piece of Badu’s ensembles over the years.

The “Love Of My Life” singer shared the posts to her Instagram story and wrote “Hmm.” In the next slide, she shared a picture of herself wearing a similar hat and wrote “My favorite chrome mirror hat. I guess I’m everybody stylist.” Check out the Instagram stories below.

Erykah Badu insinuates that Beyoncé is copying her tour looks:



This isn’t the first time Badu has called out an artist this year. Back in June, she labeled Blueface “trash” for featuring several pregnant women in his “BDD” music video. “He’s trash Universe do your thing,” she wrote in an Instagram story that featured a clip of the video where the pregnant women are dancing around the “Thotiana” rapper.

The Los Angeles artist’s mother wasn’t too fond of the comment and clapped back at Badu. “Girl you was just calling Tyrone and paying his cousins and homeboys way don’t and ain’t nobody said nothing to you,” Karlissa Saffold wrote in the comment section of The Shade Room’s post.

Erykah Badu is currently on her Unfollow Me tour featuring Yasiin Bey. There are two stops left; the first at Victoria Park in London on Aug. 26 and the final stop at Clifton Downs in Bristol, UK. Fans can purchase tickets or RSVP at the official Unfollow Me tour website.

She exclusively told VIBE the meaning of the title: “It definitely has to do with cancel culture, it’s funny. It’s become a Baduizm, pretty much. Whenever someone says something in the comments, they don’t agree, I don’t care, unfollow me, doesn’t matter.”