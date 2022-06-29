Fat Joe And Mayor To Auction Off Rare Air Force 1s For Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund

Fat Joe is known to be one of Hip-Hop’s most famous sneakerheads, as his collection of kicks spans generations. From his unreleased pair of “Space Hippie,” Air Jordan 3s to his rare Kobe Bryant Air Force 1s, his sneaker game has remained one of the most illustrious and one of the rarest in the game. But, it seems the rapper will be auctioning off some of his most prized sneakers for a good cause.

Fat Joe will be teaming up with famed reseller, Mayor, to auction off 10 of the rapper’s rarest Air Force 1s. The kicks are also custom-designed by Mayor. 100 percent of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to Virgil Abloh’s Post-Modern Scholarship Fund. The auction is scheduled to take place live on Mayor’s Whatnot channel, the largest independent live stream shopping app in America on Wednesday (June 29) at 9 p.m. ET.

Some of the exclusive sneakers set to be auctioned from Fat Joe’s collection include the Louis Vuitton x Nike AF1 Low, five pairs of Mayor’s custom “Croc” AF1 Lows, and three “Terror Squad” AF1 Lows — including the acclaimed yellow/white pair— and the Fragment x Nike Lunar Force 1 Low.

The “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund was created in July 2020; Virgil Abloh raised $1 million to “support the next generation of Black fashion industry leaders.” As of June 2022, forty “post-modern” recipients have received over $7,500 in college scholarship awards through Abloh’s fund.

.