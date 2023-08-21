FUBU Founder Daymond John Approves Of Drake Wearing The Brand

Drake has changed his look, once again, and naturally the internet is split on whether it’s fly or not. One person in particular, FUBU founder Daymond John, was pleased by the fact the 36-year-old rapper was sporting his brand’s clothing.

Drizzy appeared at NBA open runs this past weekend which featured Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Trae Young, and more. The Boardroom’s Eddie “Bansky” Gonzalez was also in the building and shared photos with the 6 God, who sported a blue shirt with the FUBU logo, baggy light blue jeans, and fully blown-out hair with pink berets.

TMZ Hip Hop reported on Saturday (Aug. 19) that John called Drizzy wearing the blue FUBU shirt a surprise, but also “a testament to the foundation he and his partners carved out nearly 30 years ago.” He also shouted out Chris Brown, SZA, and Megan Thee Stallion for keeping the legendary brand’s legacy alive. Check out photos of Drake’s new look below.

Drake watching NBA players train in LA pic.twitter.com/Y2QQHxVUmt — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 18, 2023

Drake is no stranger to comments on his fashion choices. Back in July, the Her Loss rapper shared behind-the-scenes photos from his current It’s All A Blur tour, where he can be seen wearing large diamond earrings and pink nail polish. The internet went into a frenzy, with some people lobbing homophobic jokes his way.

His close friend Lil Yachty commented on the picture, saying “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear.” The “Search & Rescue” rapper replied with “Get out my comments you told me to paint my nails so I stop biting them and now the world is being homophobic for the first time since Rich Flex… which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it… wait is the world homophobic? Smh.”

Lil Boat encouraged his friend to relax, as he wasn’t supposed to show off these outbursts in public. “They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF,” he replied. Check out the post and comments below.