Future Tapped As Lanvin’s Creative Director For First Lab Collection

Rapper Future walks the runway of the Boss Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Future has been tapped to become the creative director of Lanvin’s inaugural Lab collection. According to WWD, the GRAMMY award-winning artist and the fashion house are set to collaborate on “ready-to-wear and accessories for women and men.”

Lanvin has plans to debut the collection in winter 2023, with the rapper leading the charge on the clothing’s “concepts and ideas.” “The collaboration came about organically, as Future has recently shown a genuine interest in Lanvin,” Siddhartha Shukla, the brand’s deputy general manager, told the fashion outlet.

“[Future is] one of the most important and influential musicians, producers, and artists globally; his role in inaugurating Lanvin Lab carries a sociocultural resonance that manages at once to be far-reaching and personal, given his affiliation with the Lanvin brand ethic.”

As Shukla continued, the brand’s figurehead called the new project a “complete end-to-end co-creation.” “[Future was] fully engaged in a lengthy creative process of research and work in Paris with the Lanvin studio.”

The brand also took to Instagram to celebrate the new partnership on Friday (June 23), calling music the “focus of Lanvin Lab’s first release.” “Future is a visionary whose artistic influence extends way beyond music and entertainment and resonates throughout broad swathes of contemporary culture today.

“Through Jeanne Lanvin’s cosmopolitan interests, Lanvin became a creative hub for artists and designers and helped to define the era. In honor of the same spirit, the house has created Lanvin Lab — a space to dream and play.”

The outlet detailed how the Atlanta rapper was given “full access to the house archives” so Future could “effectively communicate and deliberate with the experts and artisans who make up the Lanvin creative studio today.”