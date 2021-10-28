Giannis Antetokounmpo And Nike Release Colorful Collection Celebrating 50th Anniversary of UNO

UNO hit itself with a draw-two card and picked up NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nike for a new collaboration. The Wild Product Collection was issued in celebration of the card game’s 50th anniversary. The partnership with the athletic brand and the athlete includes footwear, apparel, a custom card deck from Mattel Creations, and an UNO In-App Event.

“I want every product to be genuine and authentic, and playing UNO with my brothers is a big part of our lives,” said Antetokounmpo in a press release. “The Nike team has done a great job bringing my ideas to life, and I think they’ve created something for every Nike, UNO, and basketball fan in this collection.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes warm-up shots before his game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on Oct. 23, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

The footwear line established by the Milwaukee Bucks star features Nike’s signature Zoom Freak 3, Air Force 1, and Offline with colorways inspired by the vibrant colors of UNO cards. There will also be a Zoom Freak 3 Member-only black colorway with an UNO 50th anniversary logo on the tongue and wild cards across the toe. A special-edition Nike apparel capsule including a classic cotton T-shirt and hat with Giannis’s number on the products will be available for purchase in the coming months.

Players of the sometimes intense card game who purchase the custom Antetokounmpo card deck will have a new rule where players can “force a turnover” to steal an extra discard. The deck officially drops on Nov. 11.

The UNO! Mobile App will also feature the new rule as the Greek Freak’s personalized cards will be integrated into the digital arena. The cards and other rewards will be available during the UNO x Giannis in-app event from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

“Working with Nike and Giannis to design and curate this collection was truly an honor, and this collaboration shows how UNO can bring people together, including the Antetokounmpo family,” said Ray Adler, Global Head of Games, Mattel. “Partnering with this iconic brand and world-renowned athlete is the perfect celebration of UNO’s 50th anniversary.”

View product shots of the Nike and Giannis Antetokounmpo Wild Product Collection below: