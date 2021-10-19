Gunna Stars In Foot Locker’s Campaign For New Clothing Line, LCKR

announced the upcoming launch of a new apparel line LCKR by Foot Locker with a creative campaign led by Atlanta-bred rapper Gunna. The brand is described in a press release as merging “sneaker and sport[s] culture with the heritage of Foot Locker to bring a new iteration of casual wear to the market.”

The “Drip Too Hard” rapper and the retail company have established a relationship throughout Gunna’s career. He previously worked with Foot Locker on community initiatives in his hometown.

In the collection’s lookbook, musician Tone Stith, actress Paigion Walker, and on-air host Eutel Wallace are featured alongside the 28-year-old artist.

Foot Locker

“At Foot Locker, we’re continuing to grow our assortment every day to make sure we’re meeting the evolving demands of all of our customers,” says Bryon Milburn, Foot Locker Senior Vice President, General Manager. “Today, we’re seeing the need for comfort and the acceptance of casual wear in more places than ever before. With LCKR, we have developed an elevated basics line that gives our customers a diverse way to complement their personal styles at a great value.”

The debut LCKR collection features fleece sets that allow wearers to customize their looks to their personal style and swagger. Key pieces include matching fleece pullover hoodies and tapered sweatpants. Staple colors in the collection include Heather Grey, Bright White, and Jet Black, with seasonal colorway options including Dusty Rose, Back Forest, Blueprint, Bombay Brown, and Bloodstone.

Foot Locker

Items from the LCKR collection come in men’s sizes S – XXL. Products include full zip hoodies, cargo pants, and matching track jackets and pant sets. Prices range from $40 – $75 and officially go on sale Wednesday (Oct. 20.) globally and online at www.footlocker.com. Additional collections will release through the end of the year and into 2022, including the expansion into Canada.

Foot Locker currently has approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

View a gallery of product shots and more campaign images below:

Foot Locker

Foot Locker

Foot Locker

Foot Locker

Foot Locker

Foot Locker

Foot Locker

Foot Locker