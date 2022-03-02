H.E.R. To Launch First Collection Of Loungewear With Amazon’s The Drop

From dominating music and having successful eyewear collaborations with DIFF, H.E.R. has announced her break into the fashion world with her first, limited-edition loungewear collection coming later this month with Amazon’s The Drop. Pulling inspiration from her Bay Area upbringing, her chosen home of Brooklyn, and her Filipino heritage, the luxe loungewear features oversized graphic T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and sweatshorts with every piece guaranteed to be under $100.

“There are two places that really made me who I am—my hometown of Vallejo, California, and Brooklyn, New York where I’ve spent a lot of time. I’m also half Filipino, and I wanted to include something that represented my culture,” H.E.R. shared in a statement regarding the collection. “These places all really contributed to my growth as an artist and as a woman, and it was important for me to represent all of them in my collection.”

The Drop is a shopping experience like no other where customers have only 36 hours to shop the on-demand, limited collections from select influencers and brands. Customers are also not given much advanced notice about new collections on The Drop, so they’re encouraged to sign up to remain in the know.

Check out the first look at the H.E.R. x The Drop collection below.