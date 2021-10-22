Halle Berry Issues Second Athletic Wear Drop For Sweaty Betty

Halle Berry and Sweaty Betty have released a second collection through her wellness brand, rē∙spin. The fall release is focused on items that can be layered with an understated color palette of soft greens, warm creams, and deep, earthy blacks inspired by Halle’s love of nature.

“I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I’m so excited to be launching a second drop,” said the 55-year-old in a press release. “I’m so proud of this collection—it’s my ideal fall wardrobe. It’s effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly.”

The Oscar-winning actress and the global activewear and lifestyle brand teamed up for their first collaboration this past spring. Pieces from the May release were sold out within 24 hours.

“Expanding on our first sold-out collab with Halle has been the dream,” remarked Jemma Cassidy, Sweaty Betty’s Chief Product Officer.

“We’re constantly pushing ourselves to test the boundaries of activewear innovation and I’m thrilled we’re partnering with her to launch our new Super Soft franchise in this collection. We’ve sourced the best technical fabric in the world, fitted the pieces in-house, and strategically placed seams to give a leg-lengthening effect and sculpt the body. Working together for a second time has really allowed us to explore Halle’s vision; building on the lounge and layering pieces she wears and loves in addition to technical activewear, to complete a full wardrobe for active women that reflects her strength and rebellious spirit.”

The 24-piece collection closely reflects Halle’s personal style and is limited edition, available while supplies last. Items are available in sizes XXS to XXL with prices ranging from $14 to $348, and can be purchased on the Sweaty Betty website. View campaign shots featuring Halle Berry in items from the second drop below:

Cliff Watts/Sweaty Betty

Cliff Watts/Sweaty Betty

Cliff Watts/Sweaty Betty

Cliff Watts/Sweaty Betty

Cliff Watts/Sweaty Betty

Cliff Watts/Sweaty Betty

Cliff Watts/Sweaty Betty

Cliff Watts/Sweaty Betty

Cliff Watts/Sweaty Betty