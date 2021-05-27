Halle Berry Launches Sweaty Betty Activewear Collection

Halle Berry has teamed up with global fitness and lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty to release her first-ever fashion line. Following the athleisure trend, the capsule collection is a joint effort between the retailer and the actress’s own lifestyle brand rē•spin. Named The rē•spin Edit, Berry’s limited-edition set includes hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, and other trendy pieces perfect for workout sessions or casual day-to-day wear.

“I’m excited to launch my first activewear collection in collaboration with Sweaty Betty,” said the Academy Award-winning actress in an official statement. “Sweaty Betty was the first brand that came to mind—they know how to make technical activewear that not only looks great, but also truly performs. I love their mission to inspire and empower women to live an active life, as well as the value they place in community—a mission we share at rē•spin.

Her brand rē•spin is a health and wellness platform created to engage through learning and exploration around its core pillars: connect, nourish, strengthen, awaken, give, and eternal. The journey began in 2001 when Berry created Hallewood, a digital platform connecting the actress directly to fans. By 2019, the brand and the star herself had gone through several transformations and in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic inspired the 54-year-old to relaunch as a digital content and commerce platform.

The rē•spin Edit’s twenty-two-piece assortment ranges from $68 to $298. According to the press release, Berry helped design the pieces with the Sweaty Betty team through Zoom meetings. Inspiration from Halle Berry’s life and fitness routine are incorporated throughout the collection. Some of the items are named after her most iconic movie roles like the “Leticia short,” named after her Oscar award-winning, Monster’s Ball character.

“Halle Berry is an inspiration. She embodies the Sweaty Betty woman and the values our brand stands for, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with her on her first activewear collection,” said Sweaty Betty CEO Julia Straus.

“This collection is a great example of what makes Sweaty Betty unique— it offers a seamless combination of technical performance and feminine expressive style. It also reflects Halle’s experiences and personal taste—it’s modern, feminine, and versatile. We’re so excited to finally share it with the world.”

“From the first meeting, we knew that this was the right partnership for us. From concept to production, we were naturally aligned with Halle on both direction and spirit, and she was involved every step of the way. It was incredible to have a group of like-minded women working together to design this collection for our shared community of women, and we could not have asked for a better partner for our first US collaboration,” added Jemma Cassidy, Sweaty Betty’s Chief Product Officer.

The brand has confirmed a second drop is due this October. The first release is available for purchase on sweatybetty.com and through select retail partners worldwide.