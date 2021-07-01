Issa Rae Launches Sneaker Collection With Converse

Burgeoning entertainment and media mogul Issa Rae can add “drop a sneaker” to her growing list of accomplishments. The actress teamed up with Converse to release a collection of customizable shoes. Working closely with graphic artist NickyChulo, who is also the art director for Rae’s music imprint Raedio, the two collaborated on modifying the Chuck 70 with affirmations.

On the Converse website, the Insecure creator and star detailed the inspiration behind the designs and why she chose to release an original item that shoppers can add their own flair to. Each shoe has a palm tree on the back of the heel, representing California. Customers have a choice between five upper canvas colors, two graphic options, four tongue graphics, two midsole prints, and the ability to add eyelets, laces, and an ankle patch.

“It was important to me to have L.A. represented, to create a shoe that felt as good to the soul/mind/spirit as it looked to wear,” she said. “And to have space for the wearer to fill in their own part of the story, their own why.”

NickyChulo also shared more on how the project came to fruition.

“It felt natural. To have an opportunity to collaborate with Issa is a dream come true, not because of who she is, but what she stands for.”

Released Thursday (July 1), the unisex, high-top sneakers are available for purchase through the Converse website and start at $115. Sharing on social media, Issa Rae gave her followers more details on the kicks.

“The limited-edition collection is centered around my daily affirmations and manifestations,” she wrote on Instagram. “Each shoe can be customized with the words and phrases that empower and motivate me.”

The footwear launch adds to Rae’s stacked 2021. She recently wrapped up filming for the fifth and final season of her breakout hit HBO series Insecure and joined Robin Thede’s sketch comedy show, A Black Lady Sketch Show as executive producer for its second season. In June, VIBE reported she was selected as the voice of Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman in the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, expected to release Oct. 7, 2022.