Janet Jackson Honored As Harlem’s Fashion Row x LVMH Kicks Off Fashion Week

Harlem’s Fashion Row kicked off the 2022 New York Fashion Week with its 15th-anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards in partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton on Tuesday (Sept. 6). Held at the General Grant National Memorial in Harlem, the show celebrated Black fashion designers showcasing their Spring 2023 collections including Jonathan Hayden, Nicole Benefield, and Clarence Ruth.

Style Awards were presented including the inaugural Virgil Abloh Award, which was given to Issa Rae. The ICON of the Year was accepted by Janet Jackson. Additionally, Robin Givhan was honored as Editor of the Year, Ade Samuel as Stylist of the Year, and Sergio Hudson as Designer of the Year.

After the show, guests made their way to the after party held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center, in partnership with Moët Hennessy USA and Supporting Sponsor Amazon. During the event, guests enjoyed live music from Harlem’s own Cam’ron sponsored by Amazon Music.

“It was wonderful to see a beautiful showcase of Black and Latinx designers’ and creatives’ art at the intersection of diversity and innovation,” expressed Modupe’ Congleton, Director, Worldwide Amazon Stores, Diversity Equity and Inclusion in a press statement. “At Amazon, we are continually excited to engage with communities to celebrate the culture and talent found within.”

Take a look at images from Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards below.

