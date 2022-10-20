Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Art Featured On New Samsonite Collection

Pez Dispenser features a dinosaur in a crown motif emblazoned on a minimal, crisp white background to allow the focal art to take center stage. Untitled Skull features a rich, textured artwork that champions an X-ray-like vision of a head's exposed upper and lower jaw. This iconic drawing clashes against multiple colors and graffiti details to create a powerful, eye-catching impact on any baggage carousel.

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s iconic Untitled Skull and Pez Dispenser paintings will be front and center on two of Samsonite’s C-Lite model luggage.

The new collection is available in two sizes, carry-on ($600) and a 28″ spinner ($700), and will feature the entire painting on the outside with unique detailed hits in each of their guts.

As the official press release states, the result of this collaboration is a “travel-meets-art celebration” rooted in “creative credibility and sublime practicality.”

Untitled Skull features a rich, textured artwork that champions an X-ray-like vision of a head’s exposed upper and lower jaw. This iconic drawing clashes against multiple colors and graffiti details to create a powerful, eye-catching impact on any baggage carousel. courtesy of Samsonite

Each piece of luggage features a customized pictorial liner made of sustainable materials. The special C-Lite luggage will also feature a sketchbook-style assemblage of phrases, expressions, and images to complete the look.

Untitled Skull’s exterior design will sit atop a blue and bright yellow background, allowing the neutrally colored skull to pop. Likewise, Pez Dispenser’s dark-colored dinosaur is set upon a fresh white background, aiming for a basic yet bold travel statement.

In addition to the timeless art, each suitcase will include a scratch-resistant “ultra-light and strong” external shell.

Untitled Skull features a rich, textured artwork that champions an X-ray-like vision of a head’s exposed upper and lower jaw. This iconic drawing clashes against multiple colors and graffiti details to create a powerful, eye-catching impact on any baggage carousel. courtesy of Samsonite

Other features include TSA-approved combination locks and ID tags, while the carry-on bag features a built-in power bank for portable charging. A 10-year warranty also protects each of the suitcases.

Jean-Michel Basquiat only lived until he was 27 years old, but in that brief time frame he managed to churn out iconic pieces, such as Irony of Negro Policeman, Untitled Skull, and Pez Dispenser.

His artistic vision helped power the neo-expressionist movement to new heights before he tragically succumbed to a heroin overdose on Aug. 12, 1988.

The collection is available now via the Samsonite webstore.