Jim Jones Accuses Gucci Employees Of Racial Profiling And Poor Service

Jim Jones has aired his grievances with luxury designer brand Gucci after deeming the service he received at one of its retail locations unsatisfactory and racially biased. In a clip posted online by the rap star, Jones can be heard giving a recap of his time in the store, explaining that he and his associates had yet to be attended to and had not been served the courtesy champagne or sparkling water that is customary in high-end designer boutiques. He also alleges that after asking to speak to a manager, a non-managerial Black worker was sent instead. The Gucci employee was apparently of little assistance and contributed to what Jones deemed “racial profiling.”

“And just like tht sh*t went bad in Gucci,” Jones wrote in the caption of an Instagram post broadcasting the incident. “I was more hurt that the black people was treating us like that more than anything,” he added before emphasizing all he wanted was a drink after shopping for so long.

Jones may not have gotten the Gucci goods he came for, but apparently, that didn’t stop the El Capo rapper from acquiring some new designer threads, as he and his entourage went to Bergdorf Goodman to shop instead. Posting another clip on his page, Jones praised the department store for its stellar service in comparison to Gucci, shouting out one of the department store’s employees for offering him the champagne and amenities he expected at his previous stop.

Jim Jones’ gripes with Gucci aren’t the first time the brand has been called out for its lack of respect for BIPOC and the Hip-Hop community. Just three years ago, various rap artists led a boycott against the brand in response to a design that included what appeared to be a person in blackface. Boycotters included 50 Cent, T.I., Soulja Boy, Waka Flocka Flame, Lil Pump, and more. However, other artists and entertainers, such as Future and Gucci Mane, continued to wear Gucci in spite of the backlash, marking the continued chasm between how different Hip-Hop artists choose to address racism and classism in fashion.