Jordan Brand And Nina Chanel Abney Issue New Collection

Nina Chanel Abney and the Jordan Brand have teamed up for a collaboration to celebrate art, culture and of course, basketball. Noted by Hypebeast, the collection is an extension of the growing relationship between Abney and Jordan.

According to the outlet, the gender-neutral capsule empowers Abney’s artistic philosophy of centers on the exploration of race, gender, homophobia, and more.

“I don’t like to follow rules,” expressed Abney in a statement, according to Complex. “That’s where I say that my work is undefinable in the sense where anything could be for anyone. It’s not necessarily gendered or for a certain age; you just put your own spin on it. I say I’m undefinable because I do what I want.”

Artist Nina Chanel Abney attends Gordon Parks Foundation: 2018 Awards Dinner & Auction at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 22, 2018 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Jordan Brand Women’s GM Andrea Perez added “No one understands the power, relevance, and reach of basketball culture more than Nina Chanel Abney, as she is a living embodiment of its legacy. This collaboration is as much about the design of an idea as it is about the product.”

The collaboration includes hoodies, tops, pants, t-shirts, and a special Air Jordan 2 in both high and low silhouettes. Hypebeast reported the merchandise features designs in black, red, green, and gray, with graphic illustrations of Michael Jordan.

The Nina Chanel Abney x Jordan Brand collection will be released on the SNKRS app and select global retailers on July 8, 2022. Check out images of the campaign’s lookbook over at Hypebae.