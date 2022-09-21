Jordyn Woods Teams Up With Shein For Birthday Collection

Ahead of her birthday on Friday (Sept. 23), model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods has announced her partnership with the affordable clothing brand Shein. Her line with the online clothing retailer is titled SheinXJordyn.

“The secret is out!” she excitedly wrote on Instagram Monday as she modeled high-end looks from the brand. “You can officially shop the #SHEINxJordyn Woods collection, inspired by my birthday!”

She also shared that some of the items from her video shoot are from another collection on the website. “P.S. some of the styles included are from the #SHEINSXY line!”

“I just want people to feel confident and to feel like they’re making a statement in their own life,” the 24-year-old told US Weekly. “Confidence is the sexiest thing you can wear … and I’m all about being the center of attention in your own life.”

The collaboration is available online on Shein’s official website and in true “Shein fashion,” will be affordable for everyone. According to HelloBeautiful, the collection will blend elements of French glamour from the 2001 film Moulin Rouge with Wood’s signature styles. Plus-size fashionistas, too, will be able to shop figure-hugging mini dresses, edgy bralettes, sultry bodysuits and more with trendy pieces all ranging in price from $7 to $47.

