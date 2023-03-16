June Ambrose And PUMA Are Still “Keeping Score” With Second Drop Of The Year

Renowned celebrity stylist and costume designer, June Ambrose, teamed up with legacy sports brand PUMA earlier this year for their inaugural “Keeping Score” athleisure line. Now, during Women’s History Month, the two powerhouses have released the second installment in their collaborative capsule infused with retro streetwear and PUMA classics.

In contrast to the burgundy and navy ensembles found in the January release, this time around June includes color ways of navy and green for March. Consciously dropping the second collection during Women’s History Month and amid Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, June’s inspiration comes directly from her longstanding career in Hip-Hop and generations of women who came before her.

June Ambrose x PUMA

“The beauty of being a creative director is that I’m able to infuse my vision and perspective on the world into the collections that I produce with PUMA,” June exclusively told VIBE. “This drop is special to me because 2023 is the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and I used this and my contribution to Hip-Hop and fashion as points of inspiration.”

The second coming of the “Keeping Score” collection includes the ‘90s-inspired Overtime track jacket, Traveling track pants, Victory reversible varsity jacket, Shot Caller athletic 1/4 zip jacket, The Screen long-sleeved tee and Keeping Score slipstream.

“With this drop, I infused nostalgic silhouettes with functional and fashionable athleisure expressions,” Ambrose excitedly revealed. “I’ve been working with PUMA for 3 years now, as creative director of Women’s Hoops overseeing the collection, as well as designing for the NYFW collection, Futurograde. But this collection, Keeping Score, is my first co-branded collection with the brand. It’s the first time the collection has my name and logo on it!”

June Ambrose x PUMA

The retro-esqué apparel continues PUMA’s latest journey towards merging with high fashion and sneaker culture. Ambrose serves as a perfect collaborator, as she’s embraced that very template dating back to the ’90s. Speaking to the brand’s venture with luxury houses like Balmain and LaQuan Smith, Ambrose says she loved seeing “creativity in different mediums.”

“Collaborations allow for different points of view to come together for a unique period of time to share space and vision,” the 51-year-old expressed. “In working with PUMA, I’m able to bring my 25+ years of design experience of merging street and luxury silhouettes to the athletic space. I love when clothes are taken out of context and collaboration creates the space to do that.”

She added, “Of course it has to be intentional; empathetic to the audience and interesting in order to work!”

Take a look at the promo video for the line above and more images from the second drop of June Ambrose and PUMA’s “Keeping Score” collection below. The collection is available for purchase here with Items ranging from $65 to $250.

KEEPING SCORE OVERTIME TRACK JACKET | $185.00 – a funnel neck with bold PUMA branding and snap sleeves, the ‘90s-inspired Keeping Score Overtime Track Jacket is an elevated take on a pinnacle sport style. Navy and green combine for a retro color-blocked look, while white Formstripe-shape accents keep things crisp. June Ambrose x PUMA

KEEPING SCORE SHOT CALLER ATHLETIC 1/4 ZIP | $125.00 – an elevated essential that fuses fitness and fashion seamlessly. Color blocking adds interest to the sleeve, while thumb holes ensure a perfect fit. This two-tone pullover is a commanding addition to your spring wardrobe. June Ambrose x PUMA

June Ambrose x PUMA

KEEPING SCORE THE SCREEN LS TEE | $65.00 – a contrasting ringer collar for a vintage-inspired vibe with a sporty chic spin. The shirt features the slogan “Calling Shots Since 1973” at the inner arm and bold logos strategically placed on the front and back, this stylish staple reads effortlessly cool with a dose of preppy. June Ambrose x PUMA

KEEPING SCORE SLIPSTREAM | $150.00 – Born in the ‘80s, celebrated in the 2000s, and reimagined today – the PUMA Slipstream features premium allover leather, translucent overlays, and a retro color palette. June Ambrose x PUMA

KEEPING SCORE TRAVELING TRACK PANT | $165.00 – a tear-away snap side detail at the lower leg incorporating sporty details with fashion-forward styling. This combination balances fashion and fitness perfectly, while Formstripe-inspired color blocking is an elevated interpretation of the multi-hue trend. Strut accordingly. June Ambrose x PUMA

June Ambrose x PUMA