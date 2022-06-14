Kanye West Demands Conversation With Adidas CEO For Making “Fake Yeezy” Slides

Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST

Kanye West called out adidas CEO Kasper Rorste on social media claiming the athletic wear company stole one of his Yeezy designs. According to Footwear News, the Donda rapper aired his grievances against the adidas Adilette 22 slides on a now-deleted Instagram post, directly naming Rorste in his accusation.

“THIS IS YE driving down the same street Kobe passed on Maybe I feel that Mamba spirit right now To Kasper I’m not standing for this blatant copying no more,” wrote the Chicago-bred musician on Tuesday evening (June 13).

“To all sneaker culture To every ball player rapper or even if you work at the store This is for everyone who wants to express themselves but feel they can’t cause they’ll loose their contract or be called crazy Bravery is not being afraid Bravery is overcoming your fear for your truth This Ye with the blue paint on my face.”

Kanye West speaks on stage at the “Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson” at the on November 07, 2019 in New York City. Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Ye continued in the upload consisting of a photo of the adidas sandal, “These shoes represent the disrespect that people in power have to the talent This shoe is a fake Yeezy made by adidas themselves I’m not talking to DC about this either Kasper come talk to me Happy Monday.”

According to Complex, later that night in a separate but also deleted post, West shared screenshots revealing details of his partnership with adidas. His current deal with the company is set to expire in 2026. The post alluded to Yeezy branching off from the adidas brand which aligns with his recent business moves. In May, Ye filed YEEZUS trademarks for beauty, toys, games, NFTS, clothing, and an amusement park.

“There is a limited exception where he can do Yeezy branded casual and lifestyle apparel on his own but not with a competitor” was highlighted by the post according to the outlet.

The adidas Adilette 22 slides retail for $55 and have sold out in the colorways St. Desert Sand and Magic Lime. An additional version of the Magic Lime slides is set to go on sale on July 8th at 12:00 a.m. PT.