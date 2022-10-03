Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matters’ Shirt To YZY SZN 9 Show

Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida.

Kanye West was seen wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris.

On Monday (Oct. 3), the artist now known as Ye unveiled a litany of clothing from his upcoming 2023 collection, featuring “pull-on and pullover” pieces that West himself described as “the future.”

However, before the show could start, the rapper addressed the exclusive crowd from the floor about his tardiness and did so wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt — which is also a part of the forthcoming collection.

Candace Owens and Kanye West sport ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts together at his fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/EiVCH9DW4g — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 3, 2022

Furthermore, Kanye denounced the press for ridiculing his past events for being late, referred to himself as the culture’s “leader,” and spoke about breaking down the “classist” nature of fashion culture in Paris. But he never explained the controversial statement on his shirt.

“We have me, we have Shayne Oliver, we have the kids who didn’t make it into the house. We’re starting our own house,” the producer expressed, as he proudly wore a long sleeve t-shirt featuring the controversial right-wing mantra on the back.

“We did change the look of fashion over the past ten years. We are the streets. We are the culture. And we will not be bullied or treated differently than you treat any other fashion show that might start a little bit later just to present the best idea to you.”

As the show continued, a quadruple split screen featuring a white version of the “White Lives Matter” shirt made its debut.

A model with her body slightly turned away from the audience wore an oversized shirt with the mantra brazenly embossed on the back. Again, with no explanation.

Watch Kanye’s opening remarks below.