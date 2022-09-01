Kanye West Plans To Launch Yeezy Store Locations Worldwide

Kanye West is preparing to further his takeover of the fashion industry and plans to launch multiple Yeezy store locations across the globe. The rapper shared the news in a string of social media posts on Wednesday (Aug. 31), revealing that the first brick-and-mortar store will be located in Georgia.

“We are going to open a Yeezy stores world wide. Starting in Atlanta,” Ye wrote in a note. The hitmaker also put out an open call to those who are interested in helping him execute his vision, which will begin with store openings in the U.S. before branching out overseas.

“Who would be best to open it? I’ll buy the land and or building Then we gonna up in every state and then internationally.” Yeezy added, “Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your instagram handle or store location in the comments and We’ll find you.”

Kanye’s recent announcement also included shots directed at adidas and Gap. According to Yeezy, they have not lived up to the terms of their contractual agreement, which allegedly promised Ye’s ownership of store locations. “I signed with both adidas and Gap because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores which neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time,” West charged. “I’ma show you how to use social media.”

A number of Hip-Hop figures and entrepreneurs threw their hats into the ring while offering assistance to Ye, including Pusha T, Fivio Foreign, Consequence, and FanzzLids chairman Lawrence Berger via Justin LaBoy. It also appears as if 2 Chainz could possibly be tapped to be involved in the opening of the Yeezy store location in Atlanta. Kanye revealed that Chainz has access to the city’s mayor in the caption of a post featuring the rappers on a video call. “2 Chainz said he got the mayor(‘s) number,” Ye wrote. “I added the s cause my mama was head of the English department But this may take some incorrect English to get done.”

Earlier this summer, West’s Yeezy Gap collection hit retail stores for the first time, beginning with a limited release at the Gap store located in Times Square, New York City.

See Kanye’s posts, the pitches, and Kanye’s responses below.