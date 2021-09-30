Kanye West’s Yeezy x GAP Hoodie Sells Out Fast

Presales for Kanye West’s anticipated Yeezy hoodies have reeled in record-breaking sales. Initiated on Wednesday (Sept. 29) in collaboration with GAP, the collection features the closet staple outerwear piece in an array of colors. According to Bloomberg, certain items sold out in record timing upon release.

With a $90 price point, the hoodie is available in six different colors: black, blue, red, purple, brown, and light brown. All adult sizes large and above were marked as “sold out” within the hours after the product dropped. The success of the collection raised the retail company’s shares as much as 6% on Wednesday’s trading day.

Kanye West speaks on stage at the “Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson” November 07, 2019 in New York City. Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

According to Market Watch, the hoodie is already listed on eBay reselling at prices hundreds of dollars more than the retail price. During a March 2020 conversation with the Wall Street Journal, the Grammy award-winning rapper shared how he came up with the concept for the “perfect hoodie.”

“The hoodie is arguably the most important piece of apparel of the last decade,” West said to the outlet.

The hoodies are the second release to come from the DONDA rapper and GAP’s partnership. Back in June, they released a $200 bright blue jacket as the first release, which according to CNBC, sold out in a few hours. The jacket was later issued in black and red.

Mr. West’s new hoodie is made of 100% cotton and has double-layer construction. It can be machine washed in cold water for best results. Kanye West’s Yeezy hoodies can be preordered via GAP’s website here while they last.