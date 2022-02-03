Kerby Jean-Raymond Stepping Down As Reebok’s Global Creative Director

Kerby Jean-Raymond, the pioneering designer behind New York-based fashion brand Pyer Moss, has stepped down from his role as Global Creative Director for Reebok, effective Mar. 1.

“I enjoyed my time with Reebok and wish the company well in all of its future endeavors,” Jean-Raymond shared in a statement.

The 36-year-old started working with the streetwear brand in 2017 and was placed in his role as Creative Director in Sept. 2020. Additionally, Jean-Raymond was “at the forefront of Reebok’s ‘Product with Purpose’ program as part of the brand’s United Against Racism commitments,” per the initial release announcing the campaign, which launched in 2021.

Since joining forces with the brand five years ago, Jean-Raymond has released three successful collections under the Reebok by Pyer Moss banner, with the most recent release having arrived in late 2019.

Reebok’s president Matt O’Toole expressed in a statement, “We want to sincerely thank Kerby for his many contributions to Reebok. The positive impact he has made on the brand will be felt for years to come. We wish him the very best.”

In August, Authentic Brands Group (ABG) announced the acquisition of Reebok from Adidas for $2.5 billion. However, there’s been no indication that Jean-Raymond’s departure was influenced by the sale. The acquisition is rumored to be finalized within the first quarter of 2022.

Reebok has confirmed that the fourth and final offering from Reebok by Pyer Moss will be available in late March.