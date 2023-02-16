Kevan Hall Presents ‘Faceted’ Fall 2023 Collection At New York Fashion Week

“Diamonds Are Forever.”

It’s more than just the iconic tune that inspired Kevan Hall’s Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Week show, Faceted, but a truism that runs deep within the designer himself, as Hall boasts a shining career spanning over 30 years. His designs have glistened on runways and on the famous frames of stars from Celine Dion and Selma Hayek to Vanessa Williams and Taraji P. Henson, providing a level of glamour, sophistication and brilliance rivaling the most stunning pieces found at iconic gem retailers such as Tiffany’s, its 5th Ave brick-and-mortar just blocks away from the elegant ballroom where Hall debuted his latest creations.

Kevan Hall. Photo by Arun Nevader.

The former Halston Creative Director not only drew inspiration from the song itself, but from the woman behind the record, Dame Shirley Bassey, whose allure and dazzling sense of style is literally threaded throughout the collection. Known for stunning stage dresses, Hall refines her aesthetic without losing the fun, infusing what some would call conservative fabrics such as tweed and velvet with stunning metallic elements and lush construction that draws the eye without the type of gaudy application that leads to distraction rather than fashion.

Parisian elements were on display with the first look to hit the runway — an Alabaster piped lapel jacket, mesh turtleneck and a (beautifully crafted) striped pleated skirt reminiscent of classic Chanel — as an extended remix of the 1971 James Bond theme song scored the presentation.

Photo by Arun Nevader.

The designer’s gemstone palette became evident with the introduction of emerald, fuchsia, teal and ruby pieces accented with diamante dégradé bows that added playful elegance to looks that are sure to frequent many a holiday party come yuletide.

Indeed, it is a celebratory collection made to turn heads thanks to Hall’s choice of crystalline fabrics in rich hues, creating prismatic reflections with every step. It’s found within the buttons of his stunning off-the-shoulder tuxedo pantsuit, the sequins of a tulle dress ready for editorial thanks to decadent ostrich feathers.

The choice was especially powerful within his final pieces, four gowns that encapsulated Dame Bassey’s penchant for embellished show-stoppers, tamed by modern sensibilities that still allowed for the legend’s aura to be celebrated via Hall’s vision.

Black Welsh singer Dame Shirley Bassey inspired Kevan Hall’s latest collection, presented at New York Fashion Week 2023. Photo by Arun Nevader.

The excitement brought forth by his closing looks carried over into the shows final walk, as Ricky Dillard’s “I’ve Got The Victory” pumped through the speakers while Hall himself hit the runway to thank those in attendance.

“Kevan Hall is always a pleasure because he’s the epitome of taste for red carpet, evening wear, and luncheon wear. And what’s really important for the industry is that Kevan Hall is showing in New York and is a wonderful addition to the lineup which reflects the energy and vibrancy of American fashion,” noted Constance White.

Check out the full collection below.