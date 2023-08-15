Watch Kid Cudi Dance It Out For Calvin Klein Fall 2023

Kid Cudi showcases his best moves in the video component for Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 campaign. Set to “Cosmic Dancer” by T-Rex, the Cleveland native dusts his shoulders off in a pool an flexes on a rooftop, all while showcasing the classic fashion brand.

Through his rhythm and style, the “Mojo So Dope” rapper inspires carefree creativity in Calvin Klein underwear and jeans.

“I mean, dancing to the music and letting the camera pop off and feeling it, just being in a groove,” described the 39-year-old to Esquire. “Every time I do a shoot, I like to have music, but it was something about what it was, the weight of what we were doing. I just walked into epic-ness, so it was easy to kind of fall into the groove of things. My spirit came alive in those photos. I was just having such a great fu**ing time.”

Inez and Vinoodh/Calvin Klein

The official campaign was released Monday (Aug. 14) and also stars actress Alexa Demie. Both join Calvin Klein ambassadors JENNIE, JungKook, and Kendall Jenner to complete the fall 2023 ad, which aims to redefine sensuality through scenes of pleasure and play.

Each ambassador’s “individual world is amplified through unique environments and curated soundtracks for images and videos that are grounded in reality, yet larger than life,” explains a press statement. “Taken separately, each scene tells a story of empowered confidence; as a whole, the campaign artfully embodies different facets implicit to the Calvin Klein brand.”

Calvin Klein’s Fall 2023 collection is described as reinforcing the brand’s design codes of minimal, modern, and sensual. Including underwear, classic denim, and other apparel, this season presents elevated pieces and wardrobe essentials for every lifestyle. Classic silhouettes are updated with new fabrics and refreshed fits, complemented by the latest Calvin Klein jewelry and eyewear.

Watch Kid Cudi star in Calvin Klein’s fall 2023 campaign video above and take a look at images from the fashion spread below.

Inez and Vinoodh/Calvin Klein

Inez and Vinoodh/Calvin Klein

Inez and Vinoodh/Calvin Klein

Inez and Vinoodh/Calvin Klein