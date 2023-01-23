Kid Cudi Unveils Official MOTR Collection At Paris Fashion Week

On Friday (Jan. 20), Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramón Seguro Mescudi, unveiled his official MOTR fashion line at Paris Fashion Week. Although the Entergalactic producer teased his collection eight years prior, he has now fully put his unisex line out into the world with the goal of making people feel like “they’re walking on stage when they’re wearing this brand.”

According to Vogue, the 38-year-old presented the fall/winter MOTR 2023 line — which stands for Members of the Rage — at a Parisian showroom. Per Complex, apparel items showcased were distressed polos and puffer vests, tutu skirts, motorcycle jackets, knitwear, shaggy coats, accessories, footwear, fur caps oversized sneakers, and a boom box-inspired shoulder bag.

“I want people to feel like they’re walking on stage when they’re wearing this brand,” Cudi told the outlet. “I want them to feel the feeling I get when I perform at Coachella. I want them to feel like superstars.”

He added, “I am kind of just putting my hands in the paint and just making stuff, just making what I think is cool and trying to just follow that vision. ‘Is this something I would wear, that my friends would wear?’”

Two years ago, Cudi along with many of his Hip-Hop and fashion peers, lost a close friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh, who founded Off-White and served as a creative director at Louis Vuitton.

Speaking to how Abloh’s death affected his creative process and motivation, Cudi told Vogue at the time: “There is no way I could have designed this collection without thinking about him every single fu**ing day. Every day, it was like, ‘What would Virgil do? What decision would he make and how would he handle his team? What type of vibe would he have in the office?’”

He added, “Because he was the ideal designer, he was the template. He was nice, personable, open and friendly with people on his team, helped other people and lifted other people up, gave them opportunities, left the door open behind him.”

Take a look at the first introduction to Cudi’s 2023 fall/winter line below.