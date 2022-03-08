Kith Announces New Aaliyah Collection With Never-Before-Seen Photos

For International Women’s Day 2002, Kith Women has released a new capsule collection paying homage to Aaliyah with a host of never-before-seen photos in partnership with her estate and photographer Robert Whitman. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to the late singer’s alma mater, Detroit School of Arts, as well as the I Support the Girls foundation that provides essential items to women experiencing homelessness, impoverishment, or distress.

“Aaliyah graduated from high school with a 4.0 GPA, which now houses a recital hall named in her honor. Our goal was to uplift their next generation of female students by using our platform to share their talents and perspectives,” as stated on the official Aaliyah Instagram.

“We worked with Kith and the renowned photographer Robert Whitman on a project to honor the life and legacy of Aaliyah. Together we created a clothing capsule using never-before-seen pictures of Aaliyah taken by Whitman, as well as a short film with students from Aaliyah’s alma mater, the Detroit School of Arts, and a capsule collection.”

Aaliyah’s brother and estate manager Rashad Haughton shared in a statement, “Aaliyah was born in Brooklyn, grew up in Detroit, and went on to touch the whole world with her light and creativity. That’s why I felt that Kith would be the perfect partner to release unseen photos of my sister on their incredible fashion designs.”

Check out some of the collection below that includes a “Rock The Boat” hoodie, “babygirl” crop top, “Are You That Somebody” long-sleeve tee, and “One In A Million” t-shirt.

A few items are already sold out, so shop the full collection now.