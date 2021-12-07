Kith Women And Barbie Release Exclusive Doll And Collection Styled By Mekka Shyian

On Monday (Dec. 6), Kith Women and Barbie released an anticipated collaboration that includes an exclusive doll and fashion collection. In 2019, Kith Women and Barbie announced a partnership by launching a doll styling contest in honor of Barbie’s 60-year history. The open to the public contest tasked entrants with styling a selection of dolls with 80 Kith women custom doll-sized apparel and accessories pieces to be reviewed by a panel of judges including Ade Samuel, Dianne Garcia, and Maeve Reilly.

New Jersey native Mekka Shyian won the contest and is the official stylist of the Kith Women x Barbie collection.

“She’s finally here!!! I’m super excited to announce the highly anticipated release of the official Kith Women for Barbie Doll styled by ME!” she shared on Instagram. “Before her passing, Kashida my older cousin supported my love for Barbies and is a HUGE inspiration behind this doll! This experience has been beyond my wildest dreams and I’m happy that I could show girls that look just like me that anything is possible! I can guarantee you guys that she is well worth the wait!”

The Kith Women for Barbie doll is dressed in miniaturized Kith Women apparel in custom packaging that includes a miniature clothing rack with various Kith Women apparel, accessory, and footwear options for the doll, as well as a bench inspired by those found in Kith’s flagship stores. In addition to the doll, the Kith Women and Kith Kids for Barbie apparel collection include outerwear, tops, and accessories. Prices start at $65 for women’s items and $55 for children.

“The Kith Women for Barbie® collection consists of apparel that sits at the intersection between timeless Kith Women silhouettes and classic Barbie® detailing,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

View images of the Kith Women for Barbie merchandise below, and shop the full collection here. Some items have already been labeled sold out at the time of publishing.

Kith x Barbie/Kith.Com

Kith x Barbie/Kith.Com

Kith x Barbie/Kith.Com

Kith x Barbie/Kith.Com