Lauren London And PUMA Launch Forever Stronger II Collection

Lauren London and PUMA have teamed up to release the Forever Stronger II collection. Created in partnership with the actress, the Forever Stronger II collection features a powerful manifesto emblazoned across unisex hoodies, long sleeves, and kids’ tees. According to a press release, the merchandise is a physical representation of hope and optimism, created to honor those who persist in the face of adversity.

“Forever Stronger II is about me and my community. People that have come face to face with adversity and came out stronger,” states London in the caption of an Instagram post. “These individuals inspire, encourage, and are great examples of resilience and strength. They’re a constant reminder that we are not alone. We are all part of a tribe, community, heart. We are Forever Stronger through it ALL.”

The second launch includes reimagined styles from the initial collection, including a hoodie and t-shirt with the Forever Stronger logo. A small blue heart is also featured on the designs, a special touch from Lauren London.

The Forever Stronger II includes the following items:

Forever Stronger Hoodie – $75

Forever Stronger Long Sleeve Tee – $40

Forever Stronger Tee – $25

Forever Stronger Tee JR – $25

Friends and family of the ATL star are highlighted in the campaign, photographed by Danny Williams. The Forever Stronger II collection is now available exclusively on PUMA’s official website, the PUMA NYC Flagship Store, and in select retailers.

View the campaign and images and read about the people featured below.

PUMA

Pam, Jacob, Izzy “Strength is discipline, focus, leadership. Even when it’s not easy” Pam, Jacob and Izzy are a representation of a strong, entrepreneurial family unit and that is what makes them Forever Stronger. PUMA

Names: Niaje “Strength is vulnerability” Niaje’s resilience, optimism, and faith after surviving cancer is what makes her Forever Stronger. PUMA

Names: BH “Strength means continuing on for those who depend on me” BH’s entrepreneurial spirit and standing as a leader in his community is what makes him Forever Stronger. PUMA

Names: Cobby “Strength to me is my mother, my family, my whole village, my tribe” Cobby’s leadership and being a role model for his family and children, as well as his dedication to his artistry, is what makes him Forever Stronger. PUMA