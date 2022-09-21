LeBron James, Nike Unveil 20th Signature Shoe

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

LeBron James and Nike have finally unveiled the LeBron 20.

On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Nike uploaded a video debuting the latest model of the LeBron, showing a distinctly different iteration of the beloved basketball sneaker.

The base LeBron 20 model, dubbed the “Time Machine” colorway, features a flamingo-pink sole with a sea green body on the low-top sneaker. The iridescent footwear also includes the famous Nike Swoosh with pearlescent laces, playing into the continued theme of royalty amongst James’ signature kicks.

The Nike LeBron 20 is a celebration of past LeBron iterations, with the sneaker featuring the best tech from a handful of models. James’ newly announced kick features Nike’s Sphere ankle collar lining (Air Zoom Generation), the carbon shank plate in the midfoot (Zoom LeBron 5), and the Dunkman logo located on the outsole.

In the months leading up to the reveal, LeBron and his two sons, Bryce and Bronny, were spotted playing basketball in the upcoming model. While the original model appears to be pink, pictures of the James family have revealed there will also be a “bred” and a pink fly knit colorway.

Nike and LeBron James’ LeBron 20 is set to release on Nike.com on Sept. 29 for $200. Additional colorways are set to release during the 2022 holiday season.