LeBron James’ Uninterrupted x Nike LeBron XX Sneakers Get Release Date

The Lebron James UNINTERRUPTED x Nike LeBron XX collaboration has an official release date. The anticipated sneaker drop is set for Friday (April 14) with imagery and video supporting the campaign also set to be released the same day. According to a press release, creative direction and art direction for the shoe, which was inspired by the foundational idea of “Speak Truth.”

With the sneakers designed by UNINTERRUPTED in partnership with Nike, the campaign aims to give a platform to athletes of all backgrounds to unapologetically share their own truths. Participating sports professionals include Ceyair Wright, Madison Hammond, Antwuan Dixon, Jessica Macrina, and Kookie.

“The collab goal was to use the canvas of the Nike LeBron XX performance shoe and transform it into a streetwear staple,” explained Ricardo Viramontes, Chief Creative Officer of UNINTERRUPTED.

Courtesy of UNINTERRUPTED

“UNINTERRUPTED was created to empower athletes to share their voice authentically and without fear of their message being twisted or watered down. Speak Truth UNINTERRUPTED becomes the latest symbol of our mission, this time through an iconic collaboration as well as storytelling from athletes who speak unapologetically with passion and truth,” expressed Jimmy Spencer, General Manager of UNINTERRUPTED.

The Lebron XX UNINTERRUPTED collaboration comes in natural tones and the UNINTERRUPTED brand color “Lapis Lazuli Blue” with a black linen-like upper. A translucent top swoosh allows the watercolor-filled bottom swoosh to remain visible and legible while the message “Speak Truth” is easily read on the sneaker’s soles in all caps.

Additional design features include a subtle embroidery logo with LeBron James on the inside of the shoe, a subtle black Nike x UNINTERRUPTED x LeBron logo lockup — representing the partnership embroidered over the medial swoosh — and a lime wash finish covers the midsole. Take a look at images highlighting the campaign participants below.

Ceyair Wright Courtesy of UNINTERRUPTED

Kookie Courtesy of UNINTERRUPTED

Jessica Macrina Courtesy of UNINTERRUPTED

Madison Hammond Courtesy of UNINTERRUPTED