Lil Nas X Steps Into His Light In Coach’s “Courage To Be Real” Campaign

Coach’s new global ambassador, Lil Nas X, is stepping into his greatness with their new “Courage To Be Real” campaign.

Directed by Petra Collins, the dreamy visual highlights the 23-year-old’s real-life evolution as he navigates through rooms representing pivotal moments from his personal journey.

“My whole career has been about breaking down doors, and this campaign represents everything I’ve overcome so far,” said the trailblazing artist in a statement. “It’s about walking into new chapters of life, new experiences and new versions of myself, and it’s rooted in authenticity and self-expression—two things I really care about. It was really fun collaborating with Stuart and Petra to bring this to life.”

Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers, added, “My vision for Coach has always been to create a fashion world where people feel free to express themselves as they are. To bring this vision to life, I was thrilled to bring Lil Nas X and Petra Collins together with Coach for the first time—two artists who have changed the world around them by being themselves. The film we created together is a new form of storytelling that not only feels unexpected and different for us, it helps to create a community around the values we share with the next generation.”

The “Courage to Be Real” campaign is the first from Coach’s Expressive Luxury positioning, defined by “self-expression, inclusion, and emotional connection.”

While a director’s cut of the short will also be released later this week, the official clip can be viewed above.