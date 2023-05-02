Lil Nas X’s Silver Nude Look For The 2023 Met Gala Divides Fans

Lil Nas X has always been a risk-taker when it comes to red carpet affairs, and the Montero artist treated the 2023 Met Gala no differently, hitting those museum steps in a bedazzled, silver look that left little to the imagination.

The “Old Town Road” rapper wore nothing but a thong and platform booties for the occasion, covering the remainder of his body in silver body paint and several rhinestones. The top of his chest was adorned with additional pearl detailing that crept up his neck and face for a full-body look. He even inserted grills in an effort to pay homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, who also inspired Doja Cat’s prosthetic makeup for the evening.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“doja and lil nas x completely commit to their looks. you have to give them their tens for that #MetGala,” tweeted one fan of his look, with another adding, “This is what happens when you grow up with Gaga as your inspiration,” followed by a heart emoji.

“Why yall bashing him? It’s the MET GALA they are supposed to come dressed up very artistic-weird like,” wrote a fan on Instagram. I bet if Beyonce came wearing “demonic-like” yall would praise it cause it’s Beyoncé and let’s not start with her questionable demonic weird outfits. I mean Rihanna looked like a whole flower?.”

While several fans of the Grammy winner admired his unconventional look, others just couldn’t quite get what the pop star was going for.

“This is giving Illuminati,” remarked one Instagram user, with another writing, “This is sick ? and out right a embarrassing moment for the black community allowing this demonic act to be demonstrated and us as people accept it the world ? has gone to sh*ts sad ? just sad.”

Fully aware of how divisive his fit was, Lil Nas X took to Twitter during the evening’s festivities with, “maybe it’ll grow on y’all idk.”

Check out more shots of the Met Gala look below.