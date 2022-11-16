Lizzo Gifts 2019 American Music Awards Performance Dress To TikTok Fan

Lizzo has looked out for one fan who asked the star via TikTok if she could wear one of her gowns for a red carpet event.

The Special singer, 34, fulfilled the request placed by user Aurielle Marie by sending her the stunning gown she wore while performing at the 2019 American Music Awards. According to Marie, she needed a high-end look to attend Out magazine’s upcoming Out100 Gala after being unable to find a dress that was “big bitch and red carpet-ready.”

While addressing Lizzo in the original clip, Marie said (via Page Six), “I know you know how it feels to be the biggest bitch in the room and all the scrutiny and hyper-visibility that comes with that because I’ve watched you talk about it. But the longer I go without something to wear, the less I want to be there.”

The TikToker originally asked if she could wear Lizzo’s Emmys dress. Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images.

She proceeded to ask the “Good As Hell” singer if she could wear the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown Lizzo wore on the 2022 Emmys red carpet.

“So I said, let me make a little TikTok because you never know what can happen,” Marie continued. “Can I please, please, please wear your dress from the 2022 Emmys, please, which is my favorite!”

While the pop star held on to her Emmy gown, she was happy to send the fan her just-as-fabulous Dauxilly gown from the AMAs, which she donned while singing her track, “Jerome.”

“Shut the f–k up!” Marie shouted, jumping up and down while wearing her gift before she began to break down in tears.

Marie later took to Twitter to shout out the Love, Lizzo star for looking out for her fellow fashionista.

“Y’all. So Lizzo… THEE Lizzo gave me a dress for the @outmagazine#out100 gala. It was supposed to come in Friday but arrived literally ten minutes before we left for our flight to New York. It’s GORGEOUS. LIKE???????? I AM SCREAMING!!!!!!! I CANT WAIT TO SHOW YOU!”

Check out the joyous clip below.