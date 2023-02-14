Lori Harvey Poses For Kith Women Spring 2023

Lori Harvey has been tapped as the face of Kith’s Spring 1 Women campaign. Shot in Palm Springs, Calif. the 26-year-old it girl poses poolside surrounded by palm trees. The modeling gig is one of Harvey’s many roles as she quietly builds her empire.

Often letting her professional photoshoots, business endeavors and Instagram posts speak for her, as the December 2022 cover star for ESSENCE magazine, the socialite explained more on her careful navigation of the industry.

“Because I’ve been so quiet this whole time, the Internet has created narratives for me,” she explained. “People are just taking whatever bits of gossip and rumors that they have, and then creating that as a truth. In reality, the majority of the time it’s so far from the truth. So, it can be tough.”

According to a press release, the entrepreneur is photographed wearing key styles from Kith Women Spring 2023’s collection, including the Sawyer cropped bomber jacket in vibrant green suede and leather and coordinating bucket hat, reversible satin cropped bomber jacket, and cropped floral print jacket.

The 100-piece installment features a palette rooted in dark-tone neutrals, putty whites, dusty mint, and acid green. The fabrics include soft suede, leather, and cotton. Standout items include the Vero Utility Vest in black and “Arame” green and the Devan Wind Vest in “Tinge” blue. Additionally, tailoring also appears in the Spring assortment.

Kith Women

Kith Women’s Classics for Spring 2023 features the Leighton Parachute Pant in “Battleship” black and “Commune” green. Accessories for the Kith Spring 2023 collection come in shades ranging from “Vital” yellow to “Acid Rain” green. Pieces include three bucket hat styles: the Leather Patchwork Bucket Hat, the laminated Cotton Bucket hat, and the Kellen Jacquard Bucket Hat.

Kith Women’s Spring collection releases Friday, Feb. 17th at all Kith shops, as well as 11 a.m. ET on Kith.com. Check out Lori Harvey modeling the fashion staples below.