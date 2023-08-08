Lori Harvey Dives Into Latest Venture With Debut Swimsuit Line, Yevrah

Lori Harvey has launched her own swimwear line, Yevrah (her last name spelled backwards), making its debut Tuesday, Aug. 8 exclusively on Revolve.

“The launch of my new swimwear brand Yevrah Swim is such an exciting moment for me,” Harvey, 26, shared in a press statement. “When I was creating this line I knew I wanted to partner with Revolve because they are the go-to company for vacation essentials, such as swimwear, so it was a no brainer for me that they were the partners that I wanted to exclusively launch my new brand with.”

The model went on to explain why she chose to drop swim essentials within her initial collection, which includes seven styles that cater to all body types.

“For my first collection, I wanted to release staple pieces in chic colors that can be worn anywhere, any season and will never go out of style. I am all about inclusivity and I think that is reflected in this collection. There is truly something for everyone that will make them feel confident and sexy.”

Harvey dubbed the drop her Euro Summer Collection, which she explains within the caption of an Instagram clip featuring behind the scenes footage of the campaign’s photoshoot.

“My first drop is called ‘Euro Summer’ and each piece is named after some of my favorite places in Europe that inspired me while I was making this collection…My goal was to create something that would make you feel confident and sexy. I hope you guys love it as much as I do.”

“Yevrah is a beautiful collection that women can feel confident and their best self in,” added Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of Revolve. “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Lori and share her vision with our community.”

This isn’t Harvey’s first venture into swimwear, as she previously curated a collection of sexy summer looks for Pretty Little Thing.

Shop Harvey’s Yevrah drop exclusively on Revolve here.