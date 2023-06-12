Lupita Nyong’o Turns Heads With Custom Breastplate At 2023 Tony Awards

Lupita Nyong’o’s look stunned the crowd on the red carpet at the 2023 Tony Awards, held on Sunday (June 11), as the Oscar-winning actress donned a custom silver breastplate from Pakistani designer/artist Misha Japanwala.

Nyong’o considered the look to be a “shameless out-of-body experience.”

“Honored, humbled, strengthened and energized to don this breastplate created by [Misha Japanwala], which she cast and molded of my body,” explained the Black Panther star on Instagram.

She said Japanwala’s work “is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body.” Adding, “In her artistic process, she creates a realistic and true record of a person’s body as an act of resistance and celebration, and an insistence on being allowed to exist freely in our bodies.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Lupita Nyong’o attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Nyong’o continued, “The word ‘beghairat’ (translation: shameless) has become an anchor in my practice; thousands of people have used it to describe me and the work I create, in an effort to insult and shame me into silence. In reclaiming the word and understanding that the rejection of others’ narrow definitions of shame is one of the most powerful tools for liberation, I’ve come to deeply appreciate and respect what living a life of shamelessness truly means. My craft pertains to documenting our existence in the most truthful way I possibly can—I change nothing about the body and how it looks. I think that act of surrendering and allowing our bodies to simply be, is such a beautiful and powerful thing.”

She later thanked Japanwala “for this special opportunity to BE EXACTLY HERE, IN THIS BODY NOW.” See more of the one-of-a-kind look below.