Mariah Carey Debuts New Holiday Collection And “Fall In Love At Christmas” Music Video

We are deep into Mariah Carey season, formally known as the holiday season. The reigning Queen of Christmas is gifting fans early with a new holiday collection.

On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Carey announced the launch of her new self-designed merchandise. “I’m not sure if you’re aware, but Christmas is kind of my thing! Ha ha!” she said in a statement. “Putting together this line was so much fun because I added my own festive spin to traditional holiday merchandise. I worked on it all year long and now it’s finally time to share my holiday collection with you all Merry Christmas!”

The limited collection features holiday outfits for pets, plush pillows, cozy socks and slippers, plus wrapping paper, greeting cards, an ornament, and stocking. The collection is available for pre-order, but will also be coming to Target and Wal-Mart soon.

The “All I Want For Christmas” singer shared an animated commercial of the new collection where she steals Santa’s thunder and helps a family have the perfect Christmas.

Last week, Carey premiered the music video for her heartwarming new single, “Fall In Love At Christmas,” featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin. Filmed in her home “Butterfly Lounge,” the festive visual was directed by herself and longtime partner, Bryan Tanaka. Her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, also make an appearance.

A special, three-track CD for the single can be purchased at Target on Dec. 3 and is available for pre-order on the official Mariah Carey Store.

Watch the full video for “Fall In Love At Christmas” below.