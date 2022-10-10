Meek Mill And WWE Partner On New Limited Edition T-Shirt

Meek Mill has partnered with the WWE on a new limited edition “Dreams vs. Nightmares” t-shirt.

The collaboration was announced on Saturday (Oct. 8) ahead of the WWE’s latest premium live event, Extreme Rules, which took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Meek shared a sentimental message when promoting the shirt, reflecting on the times he watched WWE before he got involved in street activity. “I used to love stone cold lol now I’m doing collabs with wwe that’s dream catcher!!!”

Meek Mill’s WWE “Dreams vs. Nightmares” shirt WWE

The shirt design features a custom WWE championship belt with the 35-year-old’s Dreamchasers label insignia on the front. Green, zombie-like hands are reaching through the ring to grab the title belt in front of a WWE turnbuckle, and the words “Dreams vs. Nightmares” are written above in the vintage “Street Fighter” font. The back of the shirt features the Expensive Pain artist’s popular phrase, “For Motivational Purposes Only.”

The shirt is priced at $27.99 and ranges from small to 4XL and is available on shop.wwe.com while supplies last.

The Roc Nation signee is the latest of many celebrities who have collaborated with WWE over the last few years. Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville wrestled at Wrestlemania 38 in Dallas, Migos appeared at Day One Atlanta, and Bad Bunny wrestled at Wrestlemania 37 in Tampa Bay, Fla.

Time will tell if Meek Mill ever steps into the squared ring.