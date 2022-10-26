Method Man Teams Up With Champion For PLL Capsule Collection 

Method Man has joined forces with Champion for the brand’s new Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Capsule Collection, marrying the Wu-Tang member’s attention to style with his love for lacrosse. The PLL x Method Man Capsule features several hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, and caps, in varying styles and colors.

Products available include black and white versions of the Hempstead Tee – a nod to the rapper’s hometown – a black Hempstead Hoodie, The Method Hoodie, Redwoods x Method Man Hoodie, The Globe Hoodie, The Method Tee, The Method Shorts, The Globe Cap and alternate versions of The Method Cap. Items range from $40-$90 USD.

Meth, who revealed his history as a lacrosse player and has embraced the sport in recent years, says the collaboration was a no-brainer. “It makes sense to me because for one, Champion has always been synonymous with excellence,” the 51-year-old expressed in a press release announcing the collection. The PLL is well on their way to being synonymous with excellence. And Method Man is just excellence personified. So it’s just a perfect little combo we’ve got going on here.”

The Power Book II: Ghost actor also touched on the PLL’s mission to highlight and promote lacrosse as an extra-curricular activity and professional career. “Hopefully it gets more kids to explore the sport. There are different avenues we can go through besides basketball, football and baseball,” he said. “And lacrosse is so f**cking cool because you can do all of those things, but you get a stick in your hand too. I mean what’s better than that?”

Paul Rabil, President of PLL, spoke on working with Method Man on the capsule and his impact on the rising profile of lacrosse within Hip-Hop and beyond. “Having an icon like Method Man back lacrosse, promoting the PLL with a focus on giving back to the community is immeasurable,” he said. “I’m inspired by him. What he’s done in the music business, how he stays fit, and the energy he brings to every stop motivates me to be the best version that I can be in our sport.”

As part of the collaboration, Champion will donate free gear to 10 lacrosse nonprofits under the PLL Assist program, which focuses on navigating social change, providing support to the marginalized, and promoting the sport’s continual growth.

Check out additional items included in the capsule collection below.