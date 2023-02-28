Michael B. Jordan Nearly Bares All In New Calvin Klein Campaign

Michael B. Jordan continues to show us why he was once deemed the “Sexiest Man Alive.”

On Monday (Feb. 27), the Creed III star posed in a black and white shoot, nearly baring it all for Calvin Klein’s new campaign promoting their Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear.

According to a press release obtained by PEOPLE, Jordan was chosen because he represents “confident ambition,” and a “passion and physical intensity.” The brand also stated that “the visuals reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft.”

“The debut. @michaelbjordan Calvins or nothing,” CK’s official Instagram account captioned the photos.

In another post, the Hollywood A-Lister flexed a bit more, as he stretched and twisted his body, before posing for the camera. With a serious look on his face, Jordan moved around the lens before breaking his sternness with a smile.

The Newark native’s partnering with the brand follows a plethora of other celebrities who have also served as the face, including A$AP Rocky, Pete Davidson, and Chika to name a few.

Photographed by Mert and Marcus, the 33-year-old’s steamy photoshoot with the longstanding apparel brand follows a recent situation with a former classmate who once deemed him “corny.”

The Outlier Society creator stopped for a red carpet interview with Lore’l of The Morning Hustle Show, when she brought up that the two of them attended high school together in his hometown of Newark.

“I was the corny kid, right?” Jordan playfully refreshed her memory in a viral clip on TikTok.

“I did not say that! I was misquoted for sure!” Lore’l said, quickly trying to redeem herself.

“I heard it,” Jordan responded. “I heard it. It’s all good. What’s up?”

“No, you did not hear me say that! I said we used to make fun of the name,” she doubled down on her comment. “But yeah, [you are] obviously killing things out here…you’re not corny anymore.”

Check out Michael B. Jordan’s barely-there Calvin Klein photoshoot above.