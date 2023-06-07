Michael Jordan’s 1983 Converse All-Star Sneakers Up For Auction

Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Basketball fans now have the opportunity to own a legendary pair of sneakers worn by Michael Jordan, as the Converse All-Star kicks that he wore in 1983 are now up for auction.

MJ sported the kicks at the 1983 Pan-American Games where he won his first gold medal with Team USA. The Converse All-Stars also happen to be his earliest documented pair of game-worn sneakers.

The shoes are size 12.5 and are white leather. The tongue and heel have navy blue trims and there is a large Star Chevron logo adorning the outer foot region.

Bidding is currently underway via GreyFlannelAuctions.com and will close on June 11. The bids began at $10,000 and as of publication is sitting at $16,106. The winner of the auction will also receive a letter of provenance from the Team USA men’s graduate assistant coach, a photo match LOA from RGU, and a photo match LOA from Resolution Photo Matching.

Bidding Opens Monday ? LOT 302: 1983 Michael Jordan Team USA Pan-Am Game-Used Shoes (Photo-Matched • Coaching Staff LOA • Earliest Known Full Documented MJs)https://t.co/o8NTL9XwmF pic.twitter.com/bZdwM6piy8 — GreyFlannelAuctions (@GF_Auctions) May 18, 2023

Elsewhere in Michael Jordan’s life, his Illinois home was burglarized back in April. Raiden K. Hagedorn was arrested on April 4 and charged with one count of criminal trespass to an occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property. Hagedorn wasn’t alone either, as a minor was also arrested but their identity was withheld.

Police believed that Hagedorn had no intention of taking any of Jordan’s belongings from the property, as no items were missing and the only damage from the intrusion was a broken window. The six-time NBA champion built the property back in 1995, which includes a guest house, wine cellar, and cigar parlor.