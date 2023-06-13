Mýa Rocks Updated NC Jersey Dress From 2000 “Best Of Me, Part 2” Video

Charlotte, North Carolina just had a truly soulful weekend, as the R&B Music Experience Tour made its way to the southern city Friday, June 9, at the Spectrum Center.

Tyrese, Monica, Eric Benet, 112, Silk, and Shai all tore down the stage with a night of R&B classics, but it was Mýa who turned heads in a jersey dress fans couldn’t help but liken to the iconic one she donned in her 2000 video “Best Of Me, Part 2” featuring Jay-Z.

“Had to do it one time for #NC ????#Charlotte,” Mýa, 43, captioned several snaps of the look and of herself performing on Instagram. “We love you & had a beautiful time at the #RnBMusicExperience.” She went on to tag stylist June Ambrose for creating the “original jersey dress concept.”

“Omg early 2000 vibes! How do you not age!!! What’s your secret,” questioned one fan within her comment section, with another adding, “If you don’t know the importance of her in this jersey you too young.”

The performance comes two months after the DMV rep celebrated the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, Mýa. In commemoration, Interscope/UMe released a digitally re-mastered, expanded digital deluxe version with six bonus tracks that were previously unavailable, UDiscoverMusic reports.

Mýa also took to Instagram at the time to wax poetic over her first body of work.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my debut album, Mýa! I was such a baby in this biz ? but this album holds a special place in my heart because it changed my life forever & for the better. Thank you to everyone who contributed & supported me & my music throughout the years. ??? Much more new music, touring & other projects ahead.”

Check out Mýa’s “Best Of Me, Part 2” ft. Hov below.