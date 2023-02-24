Naomi Osaka, Victoria’s Secret Unveil New Capsule Collection

Naomi Osaka and Victoria’s Secret have created a new capsule collection celebrating serenity. The collection’s theme is based on “evoking a serene, dreamlike essence” inspired by “self-love.”

As Victoria’s Secret Collective Partner, Osaka’s collaboration with VS features intimates, casual sleepwear, robes, rompers, sleep shirts, and shorts in color palettes “reflective of sunsets and sunrises,” the press release reveals. In addition, the exclusive set includes calming designs incorporating pastel lavenders, light jades, and muted pinks, alongside ombres & dye effects.

Osaka, 25, spoke about her new fashion endeavor and explained that it “represents tranquility and happiness that comes when you take a moment to embrace you.”

“I believe everyone should prioritize self-care,” the renowned tennis player said. “I am proud to have collaborated with Victoria’s Secret in designing a collection that brings this message to life through dreamlike styles. We had a fully immersive design process together where we thoughtfully chose light, soft fabrics in a calm color palette reflective of sunsets and sunrises. I can’t wait for everyone to relax and enjoy wearing each and every one of these pieces.”

“We are honored to have partnered and designed with Naomi on our first-ever collaboration with a Collective Partner. As a champion of self-love and a true inspiration to women all over the world,” said Janie Schaffer, Chief Design Officer for Victoria’s Secret. “Naomi encourages us all to celebrate our dreams through this special collection. Designed with dreamy color blends, unique patterns, and absolute comfort in mind, each VS X Naomi Osaka piece embodies the beauty and peacefulness of taking time for you, and we look forward to sharing it with everyone.”

Pieces start from $32.00 and up. Casual Sleepwear pieces, panties, and thongs are available in sizes XS – XXL, and the bra is available in sizes from 34B – 40DD.

Victoria’s Secret x Naomi Osaka is now available in stores and at VictoriasSecret.com.

Elsewhere, the businesswoman recently announced that she is pregnant, expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she said in an Instagram post. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”