Naturi Naughton Flawlessly Flaunts Baby Bump At ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Black women in entertainment showed up in droves to the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon Thursday (March 9), including Naturi Naughton, who stunned in a purple ensemble that highlighted her baby bump. The actress is expecting with husband Two Lewis.

“Me & my plus 1 ??Thank you @essence#BWIH Today was Soo much fun!,” Naughton, 38, posted to Instagram alongside a carousel of images from the event she deemed a “family reunion.”

Naughton stunned in a purple sequin set designed by Jayda Ellis and was seen mixing and mingling with industry peers such as Amanda Seales, Quinta Brunson, Megan Good, Daniel Kaluuya, Mack Wilds, Etienne Maurice and several others.

“It feels so good to be Young, Gifted & BLACK!?@essence #BWIH What an honor to be in the room with so many amazing women! ?,” the former 3LW member added in a second post commemorating the star-studded affair.

Naughton announced her pregnancy in January via People, telling the publication, “I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me. My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

The Queens actress has a 5-year-old daughter, Zuri. The newborn will be her husband’s first child.

“When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him,” she shared.

Naughton met Lewis in 2019 through her on-screen husband, Omari Hardwick. The couple wed in April 2022 in a ceremony officiated by Montell Jordan.

Check out more photos of Naughton at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon below.