Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Naturi Naughton Flawlessly Flaunts Baby Bump At ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Naughton stunned in a purple sequin set designed by Jayda Ellis.

Naturi Naughton in a purple skirt set, holding her baby bump.
Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE.

Black women in entertainment showed up in droves to the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon Thursday (March 9), including Naturi Naughton, who stunned in a purple ensemble that highlighted her baby bump. The actress is expecting with husband Two Lewis.

“Me & my plus 1 ??Thank you @essence#BWIH Today was Soo much fun!,” Naughton, 38, posted to Instagram alongside a carousel of images from the event she deemed a “family reunion.”

Naughton stunned in a purple sequin set designed by Jayda Ellis and was seen mixing and mingling with industry peers such as Amanda Seales, Quinta Brunson, Megan Good, Daniel Kaluuya, Mack Wilds, Etienne Maurice and several others.

“It feels so good to be Young, Gifted & BLACK!?@essence #BWIH What an honor to be in the room with so many amazing women! ?,” the former 3LW member added in a second post commemorating the star-studded affair.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Gina Prince-Bythewood in a split image
Related Story

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Bythewood, And Others To Be Honored At ESSENCE's 2023 Black Women In…

Naughton announced her pregnancy in January via People, telling the publication, “I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me. My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

The Queens actress has a 5-year-old daughter, Zuri. The newborn will be her husband’s first child.

“When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him,” she shared.

Naughton met Lewis in 2019 through her on-screen husband, Omari Hardwick. The couple wed in April 2022 in a ceremony officiated by Montell Jordan. 

Check out more photos of Naughton at the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon below.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Quinta Brunson, Naturi Naughton, and Dominique Thorne attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Niecy Nash-Betts and Naturi Naughton attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Naturi Naughton and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Niecy Nash-Betts, Naturi Naughton, Yaya DaCosta, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Sheryl Lee Ralph and Naturi Naughton attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) President and CEO of Essence Ventures Caroline A. Wanga and Naturi Naughton attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad