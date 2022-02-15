Nike Issues Black History Month Collection, Announces Social Justice Grantees

Nike has issued a collection for Black History Month and revealed the grantees of its $140 million commitment to supporting Black communities and social justice organizations. According to Sole Collector, the company announced the Nike Air Force 1 Low FM (Future Movement) By You palette with customizable designs inspired by Black creators.

For the collection, Nike partnered with Olympic fencer Daryl Homer, artist and philanthropist Brandon “Stix” Salaam-Bailey, and Canadian ice hockey player Saroya Tinker.

Nike

With the collection, Nike had the goal of “creating awareness, inspiring athletes and fueling dialogue and action to create positive change,” Footwear News reported.

Son of a Saint, All Star Code, and Big Brothers and Sisters of America are among the national recipients of the brand’s aforementioned grants. $2.75 million in grants will also go to over 40 local organizations across the country in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland, and Memphis.

“We believe these investments in the Black community deepen and further dimensionalize our long-term efforts to advance equality,” Karol Collymore, a high-ranking Nike executive, shared in an email sent to Input.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low FM By You sneakers retail for $140 each and will be released alongside a Future Movement apparel collection that includes T-shirts and hoodies.