Nike Taps Jennifer Ford’s Premium Goods For Air Force One Collaboration

Jennifer Ford has teamed up with Nike for two exclusive Air Force 1 colorways, “The Bella” and “The Sophia.”

Both kicks were designed by Ford and her Houston-based operation to commemorate four decades of the iconic silhouette. Premium Goods’ AF1’s were previously released at the flagship store in H-Town on Jan. 20, 2023, retailing at $150 each.

However, sneaker aficionados outside of Texas looking to acquire the exclusive drops are in luck, as Ford’s unique shoes will be available on Jan. 31 via SNKRS mobile app. Jennifer, who opened up her Houston-based boutique in 2004, spoke about the inspiration for the PG x Nike AF1, citing family and her love of jewelry as prime influences for the sneaker’s design.

“‘The Sophia’ is named after my firstborn — Sophia Rose. She’s a wonderful child. I’m very blessed to have her,” the designer gushed. “I chose the colorway for her as the Black and tan one because Sophia is Afro-Latina, and I wanted to represent both parts of her in the colors. Both are equally beautiful and meshing well together in the same way she did. The side of the shoe has two stars, one representing Sophia and Bella’s last name’s being Starling, and they’re my starling darlings. And also, Texas is the Lonestar State, and I wanted to homage where I’m from.”

“For ‘The Bella,’ Bella is my sweet niece. I chose the Opal colorway because it was beautiful, and the vivacious colors on the side represent her, she’s just a firecracker, she’s fun, and it represents her Mexican-Nicaragua culture. The colors [also] represent her innocence & inner beauty. I named this shoe after her to give her something to make her smile. A month before I was given this opportunity from Nike, Bella’s dad was tragically killed. Naming this shoe after her was a way for me to tell Bella that she is loved and will be ok.”

Lens Position: Premium Goods x NIKE Air Force 1 “The Bella” and “The Sophia” DIAGEO/ Premium Goods x NIKE

For the local release of the collaboration, rapper Bun B and notable fashion designers descended upon Premium Goods for a Speakeasy Lounge-themed celebration in partnership with DIAGEO. Jennifer, honored with a city proclamation from Houston, offered insight into the partnership with the spirits company and how it helped propel her latest collab with the sneaker giant. Ford also expressed her desire to make the sneaker’s release a “tribute to Black women.“

“I’m so grateful to DIAGEO and its brands for their continued partnership and support in bringing our vision of a Speakeasy Lounge to life for the launch of our first collaboration with Nike AF1. Historically, speakeasies were predominantly owned by Black Women, which made it the perfect theme for the event launch.

“It’s an honor to be the first Black Woman-owned business out of Houston to have the opportunity to collab with such a legacy brand, and it was essential for us to pay tribute to Black women,” she went on. “I identify myself as a pioneer in the sneaker fashion world, the same way these women pioneered these businesses.”

Both versions of the Premium Goods x Nike AF1 will be nationally available on Jan. 31 through the SNKRS app.